Speech to Text for Excitement building for Auburn and Alabama college football openers

happening now. the excitment is building for saturday's season openers for auburn and alabama as they return to the gridiron states away. lauren cavassini is in atlanta for alabama's big game against duke... but we start in arlington, texas for the matchup between auburn and oregon -- a rematch of the 2010 national championship. that's where we find lynden blake and steven dilzisian -- who are outside at&t stadium with more. this is a massive stadium. auburn and oregon fans have been walking around today checking out the sites. a lot of cowboys fans here too because its their last pre season game.. the stadium is one of if not the most iconic football venue in the country. one of the largest in the nfl. big venue for the biggest game saturday. top 20 matchups. kickoff is at 6:30 saturday night. reporting in arlington for steven dilziain, lynden blake, waay 31 sports. that game is on waay31. we will have live reports after it ends