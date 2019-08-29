Speech to Text for Huntsville's largest Housing Authority property could soon close

this afternoon we've confirmed huntsville's largest housing authority property could soon close. a school board member tells waay 31 ... they were told yesterday the governors drive property will be shut down. we sent waay31s sierra phillips to get information from the city about when it will happen ... and what the plan is for current residents. right now- rumors are circling here at butler terrace of a possible shutdown. while most people i talked to have heard about the possibility, they aren't sure what's next. i spent the day trying to find that out. anderson- "it would be devastating" in the last month, jack anderson says he picked up a maintenance job at butler terrace. he says he's concerned about the possible closure. anderson-"i hope they would hold on to some of the employees that are working here." sail mitchell says the public housing development is dangerous, and shutting it down could be a good thing. mitchell- "it ain't fun for the kids...the kids can't play in peace." huntsville city school board member michelle watkins told me the board was informed of the closure ... during a hearing with a federal judge on the district's desegregation measures. a closure would impact the district because more than 300- residents, and their children, would have to relocate. students who live here, could end up in different zones. i tried to get answers from the huntsville housing authority, and the mayor's office. when i stopped by the housing authority office near butler terrace ... a youth service representative told me butler terrace is not closing and directed me to their press representative. i've left a message with that representative, but haven't heard back. i then reached out to city spokesperson kelly schrimsher ... who directed me back to the housing authority. she did tell me the authority has applied for a grant that would give them money to rebuild some public housing. i asked mitchell where his family would go if butler terrace closed down. mitchell- "i don't know.....i don't know..." in huntsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.. the housing authority is already in the process of shutting down sparkman homes. more than 100 families with school aged children live there... and have been given vouchers to find