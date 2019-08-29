Speech to Text for Gov. Kay Ivey issues apology for participating in racist skit at Auburn

my fellow alabamians... i offer my heartfelt apologies for my participation in something 52 years ago... we begin with breaking news... governor kay ivey has apologized for her role in a skit involving black face during her time at auburn university in the 60's! thanks for joining us tonight.... i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. this story surfaced in february after the university's student newspaper uncovered photos of past students in blackface. this photo appears on the yearbook page for governor ivey's sorority. she is not in this photo - but she is listed as a member. now - we have a recording of ivey with her then-fiance -- ben la-ravia -- speaking with the student radio station. he recalls ivey and her soroity sisters participating in the skit... as i look at my fiancee across the room i can see her that night. she had some blue coveralls and had put black paint over her face and tehy were acting out this skit .... it did require a lot of phycial talent -- like crawling on the ground looking for cigar butts -- the audience got a big reaction out of that. 52 years later -- governor kay ivey says "that is not who i am today." in a statement -- she says i still don't recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface i will not deny what is the obvious." the governor also released a video statement -- saying while she regrets her role back then -- alabama is now a much different place. i will do all i can going forward to help show the nation that the alabama today is a far cry from the 1960s. i called governor kay ivey's deputy press secretary and requested a phone interview to answer additional questions we have. her press secretary, gina maiola told me she would not do a phone interview but would answer my questions by email. she said in response that governor kay ivey "does not recall the incident or anything like it and because she loves everyone in this state she felt it was important that she take complete ownership of her participation in what she describes as very regrettable. she goes on to say... anyone who knows kay ivey knows she is the most willing public servant to step up at a time when alabama needs leadership. she has demonstrated that not only since day one of being governor but also in her years of service. she did not however, respond to my questions regarding how this might effect future business prospects for our state, how she will respond to requests to step down from her position, or what she has done thoughout her tenure to imporove race relations in the state of alabama. i'm will robinson-smith at the breaking news center. --reaching out to community leaders --across the tennessee valley and state --rep. mike ball --haven't seen evidence she's harboring racist attitudes today "it's horrible that it was accepted back then and i'm glad we've gotten to the point where it's not, but forgiveness and grace and redemption, what about that? that's important too. that's more important than finger pointing all the time." the waay 31 political analysts are weighing in on this scandal... a short time ago, conservative dale jackson told us governor ivey needs to go. democrat dexter strong said she can make this up to the people. dale jackson/waay 31 political analyst "you can't pretend you don't remember something like this and then say you're going to do better. i just don't buy it and if she doesn't actually remember it she needs to go too, because she's loosing her mind." dexter strong/waay 31 political analyst "if she really wants to atone for what she did she should take seriously the conditions of marginalized groups and put forth a policy agenda that says, 'i no longer am that person.'" right around the same time this surfaced -- you may recall virginia's governor was in a similar situation. democratic ralph northam was under fire after a picture from his 1984 college yearbook showed a man in blackface and a man in a klu klux klan robe! governor northam has denied he was either person in these photos. he has refused to step down from office. waay 31 is reaching out to several elected officials and community leaders. as we get their responses we'll bring them to you on air and online. you can find everything we've learned so far online at waay t-v dot com. this story is listed as breaking news at the top of the page.