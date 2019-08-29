News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Kay Ivey issues apology for participating in racist skit at Auburn
Full Story
Governor Kay Ivey Apologizes for Racist Skit While at Auburn
Governor Kay Ivey Apologizes for Racist Skit While at Auburn
Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:25 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
84°
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
83°
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Muscle Shoals man sleeping with AR-15 charged after bust yields pot, cocaine, heroin, pills
‘They don’t fight back:’ Suspect tells Huntsville police that’s why he targeted the elderly
Georgia murder suspect spotted in Alabama
DeKalb County sheriff: Attempted gasoline theft led to fire, more than $100,000 in damages
WAAY 31 I-TEAM: Family upset Shoals Ambulance took more than an hour to respond to call
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating after teen shot in abdomen
Limestone County sheriff: 2 arrested after 400 Xanax bars found in home search
UPDATE: 2 Limestone County schools back to normal after morning lockdown
Montgomery Biscuits baseball player's family killed
Florence store closed indefinitely after Sunday's flooding
Community Events