Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Kay Ivey issues apology for participating in racist skit at Auburn Full Story

Governor Kay Ivey Apologizes for Racist Skit While at Auburn

Governor Kay Ivey Apologizes for Racist Skit While at Auburn

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 2:25 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 2:25 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn
Huntsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events