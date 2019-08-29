Speech to Text for Space Command Announcement

waay 31's rodneya ross is live at redstone arsenal now with what we can expect. live pat...marie..as you said the rocket city is just one of six locations being considered for the newly reinstated space command and senator doug jones is hopeful huntsville will be selected. vo senator jones said choosing the rocket city to be the home of space command is a "no brainer" and that huntsville is already equipped with the right tools to support the command here. space command was disbanded in 20-02 but was recently brought back as a part of the air force. right now lawmakers are working to create space force which would be the sixth branch of the military. it would defend the united states interests and technology in space. senator jones says congressional funding is still needed but they're expected to vote on space force soon. live senator jones told us huntsville will likely be involved in space command or space force even if huntsville isn't selected as the headquarters.