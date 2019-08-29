Clear
UNA Home Opener

The University of North Alabama Lions will face off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 7 tonight at Braly Stadium

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 8:03 AM
Updated: Aug 29, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

college football will officially be back in north alabama! the university of north alabama lions will face-off against the western illinois leathernecks! this is the lions' first season as a member of the big south conference... and the lions wlill face one of the toughest schedules in school history. kick off is at 7 tonight at braly
