Speech to Text for Rob's August 29th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? another beautiful day is on the way for your thursday. plenty of sunshine with low humidity thanks to winds coming out of the north and northeast. temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for most spots today. the start of the labor day weekend also looks great, with more sunshine and temperatures warming up to the lower 90s. the humidity will stay low, however, keeping things comfortable for late august standards. all eyes this holiday weekend will be on hurricane dorian and its impacts on florida. latest forecasts continue to indicate a landfall on the florida east coast by monday morning. keep this in mind if you have any plans in florida or anywhere along the coast this weekend. impacts from dorian here in the tennessee valley look minimal at this time, but we will continue to monitor the situation closely.