Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. a man accused of stealing from elderly people in huntsville now has two robbery charges. police say frederick mccrearys alleged crime spree started in blossomwood, then moved to northwest huntsville, and ended in five points area. police say he was caught with the help of home security video... officials say mccreary is already out of jail on a 15 thousand dollar bond. a ceremony will be held at the white house this afternoon to officially establish space command. space command was disbanded in 2002 but was recently re- created. originally president donald trump and vice president mike pence were supposed to announce the permanent home of space command which could be here in huntsville but that announcement was delayed after florida threw their name in the hat to be considered for the headquarters. we also know shakeups in management at the pentagon have had an impact on operations. the ceremony will be this afternoon at three. marie... huntsville police are investigating two shootings. the shootings happened on patton road and wilkinson drive.... police say they are looking for two people caught spray painting a security camera at the apartment complex. the alabama department of transportation says there will be no temporary lane closures on alabama interstates this weekend. crews will begin to clear the roads by noon on friday. they will be cleared through midnight on monday september 2nd. starting this sunday...a new litter law will go into effect in alabama. littering will become a class b felony starting this labor day weekend. the fine will increase, and you may have to do community service. if you're caught twice -- you could face a 1000-dollar fine and up to 100 hours of community service.