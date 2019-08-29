Speech to Text for New Laws in Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- probate courts will no longer issue marriage licenses in alabama. couples will now fill out a marriage certificate, have it notarized, and file it with the probate court within 30 days. one of the biggest changes to the process is couples are no longer required to have a ceremony. several new laws take effect this holiday weekend. alabama's equal pay act is one of them. that means an employee can sue an employer if they feel they were paid less because of their gender or race. the anti-roadrage act also takes effect. unless you're passing, you can only ride in the left lane for a mile and a half. and - starting sunday... everyone must buckle up... not just the driver and front passenger. all three go into effect on september first. along with the new laws -- drivers will pay an extra 6 cents at the pump. lawmakers passed the gas tax increase earlier this year... the money will be used to improve roads and bridges. the next increase will take place in october of 20-20 and will push it up four more cents, to 10 cents per gallon.