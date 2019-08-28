Clear

Mike's Tire fire arrest

Two people are facing multiple charges after authorities say they tried to steal gas at Mike's Tire in DeKalb County last week

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Stan Williams

Speech to Text for Mike's Tire fire arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

who it belongs to. new tonight -- two people are facing multiple charges after authorities say they tried to steal gas at mike's tire in dekalb county last week. chris ennis and drew tidwell are both charged with arson. the dekalb county sheriff's office says the two were caught on surveillance cameras trying to steal gas from a vehicle. here is a look at the video -- you can see one of the suspects drilling a hole in a gas tank before it ignites! the fire
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events