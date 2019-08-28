Speech to Text for Robbery suspect accused of targeting seniors

new information tonight... we have learned the man accused of robbing elderly people in huntsville also has three open court cases against him. thank you for joining us, i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. two of the previous cases against 22-year-old frederick mccreary are criminal. one for having a concealed weapon without a permit -- and one for possessing the illegal drug spice. two brand new robbery charges were added to that wrap sheet sunday stemming from his alleged crime spree -- that police say started in the blossomwood area -- went up into northwest huntsville -- and ended in the five points area. waay 31's kody fisher is live in the blossomwood neighborhood. he's speaking with neighbors who helped police catch mccreary the same day he's accused of robbing elderly people. kody... police tell me security camera video from homes in the blossomwood neighborhood helped them identify mccreary and track him down... neighbors in the area tell me this case proves how valuable a neighborhood watch can be... bill marks lives on hermitage ave... where mccreary is accused of making his second stop on his crime spree... to try and break-in to a car... the security camera on his house showed a neighbor screaming at mccreary to leave... and he did... i'm not showing the video because his neighbor doesn't want her identity shown... but marks described her actions... bill marks/lives on hermitage ave "she certainly came across as very bold and audacious." police tell me mccreary came to hermitage after stealing the wallet of an 84 year old man after waving him down at the corner of willis circle and colice road... lt. michael johnson/huntsvil le police department "those two events happened really close together, so by the time we arrived on the first event the second event had already occurred. it's just the call came in a little bit later." kody fisher "after the 2nd stop on his accused crime spree, police tell me mccreary came to this dollar general market and asked a 74 year old for money in line. when they didn't give it to him, he hopped in his car and followed him home." mccreary is accused of pushing the 74 year old down on fernbrook drive and stealing their wallet... police say they tracked mccreary down with the help of the community just a few hours later... marks tells me all neighborhoods should look out for one another... because it can... bill marks/lives on hermitage ave "give each other a feeling that, 'hey, if i just happen to be complacent one day at least my ighbors got my back.'" police tell us when they arrested mccreary... his mom is accused of trying to hide marijuana and pills from them... huntsville police are actively investigating that case... and have not pressed any charges right now... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... police say mccreary told them he went after older people because quote -- they don't fight back. mccreary is already out