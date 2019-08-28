Speech to Text for City Open Safe Trade Zones

new this evening-- a "safe trade zone" is open in the city of albertville. waay 31's ashley carter talked to the police chief to find out why it's needed and how you can take advantage of it. look live: the safe trade zone is located here across the street from the police department. the cameras they use to monitor this area are the same system as the ones they use at the jail...so everything is being monitored 24 hours a day. pkg: chief jamie smith, albertville police dept.: "just somewhere basically people can come and feel safe." albertville police chief jamie smith said the safe trade zones can be used when you meet up with someone to make a purchase you saw online. he tells me he hasn't had any reports of people being harmed while planning these exchanges. but he wants people to be safe. and in the several weeks it's been open, people are taking advantage of it. jamie smith, albertville police chief: "we've had a little bit of traffic out there actually so that's good." nnette justice, lives in albertville: "we need safe places." annette justice has lived in albertville her whole life. she says she remembers feeling uneasy at times when she's met people in a parking lot late at night. she's happy to hear the city now has a safe spot to meet up. annette justice, lives in albertville: "oh i love it." chief smith says if anything were to go wrong at the safe trade zone...police will be able to respond right away. in albertville...ashley carter waay 31 news chief smith says zones like these are also available in arab and guntersville. we made some calls and learned the huntsville police department and