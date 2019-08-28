Speech to Text for Trucker Drive-Time Rules

federal regulators are considering giving truck drivers more flexibility when it comes to drive time rules intended to save lives. new information shows in 2017 . out of more than 46-hundred deadly truck crashes . sixty of those truck drivers were asleep or fatigued. trade groups support the proposed changes - arguing individual truckers know better than anybody how to manage their time. but, opponents say negligent truck drivers could pose a danger. waay 31's greg privett explains the proposed changes. when lavine bell gets behind the wheel, she knows the roads can be risky. lavine: 11-43-18 "i think that it's very dangerous." sharing the road with big rigs, bell has had some close calls. 11-42-59 "several. several. and it's very scary. my husband drove 38 years. he's just been retired about 4 years. so, i know about that sleep thing, too." that sleep thing . is mandatory rest breaks. 11-41-46 "i do. i think about it all the time that they should have enough sleep." "you can push yourself too far. and i know that they're on a schedule, too. and i know that the law says one thing but the boss says something else." big ron: 11-04-25 "trucking's been around a long time. there's a lot of good truck drivers and a lot of safe drivers out on the road." big ron arnold is a long-time long-haul trucker from brookhaven mississippi. i caught up with him buying a tire at the elkmont exit along i-65. i think we need a sot or nat hit here right now, on a given work day, regulators allow truckers to work up to fourteen hours. they're limited to eleven hours driving time. and drivers must take a thirty- minute break before hitting the eight-hour mark. the hard-and-fast hours of service regulations are why you often see truckers parked on the side of the road. 11-02-20 "it's because they have to. the computers that are on board, they tell them they have to shut down right then and there. when they're parked on the side, they're sleeping. run out of time, they've got to pull over and go to sleep." standup "the federal motor carrier safety administration wants to put more power back in the hands of truck drivers and trucking companies. some safety advocates argue that's a bad idea. but, many truckers say more flexibility is what they need." "they know how they operate, they know how their body is. and that messes them up when you say, 'alright, you've got to stop right now." the proposed rule change would allow drivers to count idle-time toward their mandatory off-duty half-hour break. for example, time a trucker must wait for cargo to be loaded or unloaded . or big ron's wait for a new tire. he says the change would make life simpler for him . and he'd get rest more naturally. 11-02-56 "everybody's different. everybody sleeps differently. everybody's got to go to a different place, have a different time to get there. but, everybody's got the same rule 11-42-25 "they should follow that rule. sometimes we think that we're okay when we haven't had enough sleep when actually we're not." lavine bell says new rules or old . truckers need to stick to them to keep other drivers safe. "so, if the law is there and there's a guideline there and they stick to it, then we should be okay as long as they follow the law." greg privett, waay 31 news.