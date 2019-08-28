Speech to Text for Sidewalk Project Could Curb Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new this evening -- the state is giving tuscumbia more than 100,000 dollars to fix a flooding problem spot. waay31's breken terry is live on north main street with the details of this future project, breken? the tuscumbia mayor tells me this sidewalk im on is part of the problem. these sidewalks along north main street are even with the roads so the water has nowhere to go. underwood- all the water just runs off the road down the road and into people's yards. it's been a problem for several years now. tuscumbia mayor kerry underwood said the alabama department of transportation understands the problem ... so it's given the city $110,000 to help fix flooding along north main street. underwood- we will build the sidewalk up. build a new curb with one new limit to hold all the storm water and take it into our storm water system and that should alleviate major if not all of the problems with flooding. mayor underwood said about 800 feet along north main street from north commons to hobson street will get new sidewalks and a catchment system. underwood- we have a catch basin on the east side and were gonna build one on the west side and tie them under the road together so now were catching the water before it gets to the street. tiffany chamblee works on north main and says anytime they get a lot of rain in a short period of time it pools up and starts to flood. chamblee- if you get in a gutter you're in like six inches of water. chamblee is hopeful this upcoming project will work. chamblee- tuscumbia is growing and wanting to attract businesses and each time it rains the town shuts down. how can a town grow if people can't get to it. the city will get the money in october. if the project goes over 110,000 thousand dollars, city council will have to decide how to pay for it. but the money from the transportation department should cover the entire project. live in tuscumbia bt waay31.