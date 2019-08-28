Speech to Text for Man Accused Of Crime Spree Against The Elderly.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what happened... mccreary is accused of starting his crime spree right here at the corner of colice rd and willis circle at seven thirty sunday morning... police say he waved down an 84 year old man and asked him to use his phone... after asking for three dollars ... police say mccreary stole the man's wallet... but he didn't stop there. just 30 minutes later... police say mccreary tried to break into a car on hermitage drive... just around the corner from where i am right now... but a neighbor scared him off... a couple hours later... they say mccreary followed a 74 year old person home from the store... pushing them down... and stealing their wallet... all because the 74 year old would not give him money in the check-out line of the dollar general. police were able to quickly track mccreary down and arrest him sunday evening... over the years ... police tell me they have had contact with mccreary over 70 times... right now... i'm working to learn more about his criminal history ... and the drugs police say his mom hid, when they came to arrest him. i'm also working to speak with one of the elderly victims. reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news...