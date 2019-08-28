Speech to Text for Several Types of Drugs Recovered in Bust

robbery. tonight - police say they've taken up to 100-thousand dollars worth of drugs off the streets of muscle shoals. take a look at what they found in one man's home - cocaine, meth and more. plus - piles of cash! waay31's breken terry is live at the colbert county jail with new details on the huge bust. breken? antwan goodlow is here behind bars tonight after the colbert county drug task force, swat team and sheriff's office raided his home. we know he's facing at least four counts of trafficking. agents told me they were watching goodlow for the last several months and he's well known to law enforcement. they actually went to this town home complex on mason street this morning executing a search warrant of goodlows home. neighbors in the area didn't want to speak on camera because they didn't see everything that happened. when agents went in they found goodlow in bed with a loaded ar-15 rifle next to him. they found 10 ounces of ice, 7 ounces of cocaine, 1 ounce of herioin, more than a pound of pot, and a lot of oxycontin and suboxone pills. plus 4,000 in cash. officials tell me he had the pills packaged up and ready to be sold. if goodlow makes bond here in colbert county he will be sent straight to lauderdale county because during this whole raid he was actually out on bond from lauderdale county on drug charges. live in colbert co bt waay31.