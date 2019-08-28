Speech to Text for Rifle Found, No Suspects At Shooting Scene

happening now, huntsville police are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger in two overnight shootings! good evening -- i'm dan shaffer and i'm najahe sherman. the first happened at the monarch apartments on patton road. minutes later ... a woman claims she was shot while walking on wilkinson drive, about 8 miles away. in one of the shootings ...an assault rifle was found at the scene! waay 31's steven dilsizian visited the apartment complex where plenty of questions remain. take standup: guys i'm here just outside of monarch apartments, its next to gate 10 on redstone arsenal. huntsville police say they are going to bring a forensics unit out again on wednesday, to evaluate bullet holes found in walls. take sot: ismael yulfo - lives at the monarch apartments "i've heard gunshots and all this, but the first time somebody getting shot... like physically... bullet hole going in them... first time" ismael yulfo lives just a building away from where one of his neighbors was shot and left bleeding early wednesday morning. when his boss called to ask if he was ok, yulfo was initially confused. take sot: ismael yulfo - lives at the monarch apartments "i'm thinking it's just arsenal... you know... the arsenal... gunshots" huntsville police are looking for two suspects that were spray painting a security camera at the apartment complex. police say the victim confronted them and ultimately was shot. 15 minutes later, police say another gunshot victim was dropped off at crestwood hospital. take sot: lt. michael johnson - huntsville police "the second victim was shot in the lower back and had some graze wounds on one of their legs. the first victim was shot in the leg" lt. johnson says when police arrived, they found a rifle. it's unclear if it was fired and who exactly it belongs to, but an investigation is under way. he tells me it's not something you normally see. take sot: lt. michael johnson - huntsville police "fairly uncommon, usually you see pistols, more of the tool of choice at times" huntsville police say they are speaking with both victims as they try to find out who did this, but as of right now, there aren't any suspects in custody. yulfo will make sure to be more aware of his surroundings... take sot: ismael yulfo - lives at the monarch apartments "it makes me alarmed, that's what it makes me cause i walk from my job to my apartment, with money in my apartment. so you know, ain't no tellin' what it was about" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. thanks steven -- huntsville police say the second shooting victim claims she heard gunfire and started running on wilkenson drive. the victim was dropped off in a silver, four door car at crestwood hospital, but was then moved