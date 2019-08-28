Speech to Text for Commission Says Indictment Won't Impact Public Safety

new at six.. we're hearing from members of the limestone county commission after the sheriff was arrested on more than a dozen criminal charges. sheriff mike blakely faces 13 theft and ethics charges. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's scottie kay was at the commission's first meeting today since the sheriff's indictment. she joins us live with their response. scottie? well, the limestone county commission isn't saying much. they told me they can't comment on blakely's indictment, due to legality. but they want to assure the public that it will not hinder the operations of the sheriff's office. collin daly, limestone county commission chairman "we're not going to comment on the legal part of it whatsoever. you know that's not our part there." i asked the limestone county commission for a statement on sheriff blakely's recent indictment at their work session on wednesday. and while they remained tight-lipped on the indictment itself, they wanted to send a message to the community. jason black, limestone county commissioner "our sheriff's office is being run no differently than it was being run last month." although they can't say much about the indictment now, the commission says they will keep the public up-to-date on any information that might affect their safety. jason black, limestone county commissioner "we have issues that are ongoing that we will deal with or we will not deal with, based on what our responsibility is." more than anything, the commission wants the folks of limestone county to know their focus on taking care of the people has not changedand there's nothing we will keep in touch with the commissioners and let you know if they decide to release a statement about the indictment in the future. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news to see the response from limestone county demcorats and republicans -- head to waay t-v dot com. you can find all of our previous reporting by typing "blakely" in the search bar.