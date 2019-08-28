Speech to Text for 08/28/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have served with him." temperatures are going to be running 5 to 10 degrees below average thursday and friday mornings and during the afternoon, lower humidity will keep the mid 80s comfortably warm. there's no substantial chance for rain anywhere in the next 7 days at this point, but an isolated storm will be possible by the end of the holiday weekend. speaking of labor day, the weather looks great for all inland areas nearby. however, if you have plans that take you to the east coast of florida or georgia, you'll need to keep a close eye on hurricane dorian. the official national hurricane center track takes dorian inland between west palm beach and jacksonville as a category 3 storm - a major hurricane. the forecast will change in the coming days as new data comes in, so listen for updates.