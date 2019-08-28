Speech to Text for Limestone County museum move could save taxpayers money

new details this afternoon -- the alabama veterans museum in limestone county could get a new home. waay 31's scottie kay explains how the move could save taxpayers some big bucks. ll intro: the history currently held inside this building behind me will soon be transferred right across the parking lot to this building here, and folks i spoke with said they believe it's a great move for the community. "this is tea and this is the way tea was shipped from england. this is the kind of tea that was thrown in the boston harbor." veteran jerry barksdale volunteers at the alabama veterans museum in limestone county. "he was also the commander of the volunteer cavalry in the spanish american war in cuba, and one of his sub-commanders is here on the end. that's theodore roosevelt." he says it's clear the museum has outgrown its current quarters, and that's why he's looking forward to moving to what's currently the limestone county event center. jerry barksdale, lives in limestone county "we're at the point now where we have to rent storage space, just to store our memorabilia." at their meeting wednesday, limestone county commissioners said the event center is not being used enough. it costs taxpayers roughly a hundred thousand dollars a year, mainly in utilities. commissioners believe this move will save them money and provide more space and more opportunities for the museum. mike criscillis, lives in limestone county "we have to keep the stories alive." veteran mike criscillis is helping plan the layout of the new museum. he says it will have many more bells and whistles... including modern technology and interactive exhibits like visual reality games and flight simulatorsgre at, he says, for educational purposes. mike criscillis, lives in limestone county "this will be a tool that the teachers can use." criscillis also says veterans will be able to visit the museum as a sort of therapy. mike criscillis, lives in limestone county "it's kind of a way for them to relieve that pressure and tell that story." something he says our local veterans and their families deserve. mike criscillis, lives in limestone county "it'll be a showcase for them to be proud ofthose who will be looking down from heaven on this new one." and barksdale believes the community will be just as excited. jerry barksdale, lives in limestone county "they care about our veterans." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news commissioners will vote on taking the old museum back at commissioners will vote on taking the old museum back at their meeting next tuesday. plans for that building have not been decided yet. museum officials told us it will take about two years to get a new museum open -- and the public has already raised nearly half a million dollars