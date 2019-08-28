Speech to Text for Food bank of North Alabama, Publix kick off Hunger Action Month

new information. the food bank of north alabama and publix kicked off "hunger action month" today - packing boxes of food for seniors. more than 50 publix employees from 20-stores volunteered. publix charities donated 100- thousand dollars to the food bank - one of four locations in the state to receive money. the money will help keep shelves stocked to fight hunger in the region. shirley schofield - food bank of north alabama "we're going to be bringing them to low-income seniors, and it will be food for the month, its got a lot of salt free and no sugar added canned goods, so they can restock their pantries and make sure they have something before the holidays start" the food bank of north alabama says it expects to start handing out