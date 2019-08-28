Speech to Text for Preparations underway for Hurricane Dorian

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

islands. here's a live look from saint thomas in the u-s virgin islands. the eye of the hurricane has already passed -- but you can still see some strong winds and rough waters. waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna now joins us. she's been watching this storm waay 31 chief meteorologist kate mckenna now joins us. after a wet streak of weather, we couldn't ask for much better weather for late summer. temperatures are going to be running 5 to 10 degrees below average thursday and friday mornings and during the afternoon, lower humidity will keep the mid 80s comfortably warm. there's no substantial chance for rain anywhere in the next 7 days at this point, but an isolated storm will be possible by the end of the holiday weekend. speaking of labor day, the weather looks great for all inland areas nearby. however, if you have plans that take you to the east coast of florida or georgia, you'll need to keep a close eye on hurricane dorian. the official national hurricane center track takes dorian inland between west palm beach and jacksonville as a category 3 storm - a major hurricane. the forecast will change in the coming days as new data comes in, so listen for updates. florida is now prepping for a possible landfalling major hurricane. officials are trying to get ahead of the storm -- testing water pumps and emptying canals... meanwhile people are clearing store shelves and grabbing the necessary supplies. miami's mayor carlos gimenez is urging everyone to start preparing now before it's too late... mayor carlos a. gimenez/miami- dade county/wsvn: regardless of dorian's path we are now entering the busiest part of hurricane season. so everyone should prepare now. in puerto rico -- president trump has signed an emergency declaration -- which will make federal aid available to the island to help with any of the effects of dorian. preparations are underway in north alabama as well. the "dectaur chuch of christ" i already accepting donations to help people in the aftermath of hurricane dorian. you can drop off things like bottled water and non- perishable food at