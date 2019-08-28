Speech to Text for Alabama health department recommends hepatitis A vaccine for all food service workers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more this afternoon about the spread of hepatitis-a in alabama ... and the recommendation for all food service employees to get vaccinated. thanks for joining us. i'm najahe sherman. and i'm dan shaffer. we wanted to know how mucht costs - and if the state is prepared to dole out a large number of vaccines. waay 31's shosh bedrosian went out and got answers. landers "good practices such as good hand washing practices after a person goes to the bathroom and before they handle food as well as getting the hepatitis a vaccination which is very safe and effective" dr. karen landers with the public health department says good hygiene prevents the spread of hepatitis-a. as the virus shows up in more alabama counties, the state has put food employees on alert ... encouraging them to get the vaccine. that's because the virus can be spread by touching food. the general manager of gyro uno in madison told me she takes pro-active steps. danielle mays, general manager at gyro uno, " as soon as they step foot in our kitchen they have to wash their hands. as soon as they leave, come back in, changes jobs they always wash their hands and as long as you do that you will be safe from spreading hepatitis a from one person to another" health officials tell me the vaccine is 95-percent effective. it typically costs 70 dollars per dose. shosh stand up you can get the shot at a pharmacy or your doctor's office. one pharmacist told me it's important to keep hepatitis a from spreading, as flu season approaches. dr. jillian lann , pharmacist and madison health mart pharmacy, "during this time of year there are so many bacteria and viruses going on especially with the flu season coming up that's going to a major concern for me for people that have damage to their liver due to hepatitis a" here in madison county, the health department and some pharmacies are giving it away for free. dr. karen landers, distrct medical officer, " madison county is designated as an outbreak county which has made us eligible for the free vaccine in this country for people who have risk factors" the health department says it's been working with the centers for disease control and prevention ... and there are plenty of doses to go around. in madison county, shosh bedrosian waay 31 news hepatitis a is a virus ... it's passed from person to person and through contaminated food. symptoms can take up to 2 weeks to form. they include fever -- fatigue -- low appetite -- nausea -- and jaundice. because it's a virus, it doesn't have lifelong effects like other forms