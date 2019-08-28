Speech to Text for Desegregation Status Hearing

waay 31's rodneya ross is live at the district court now with a look into what the consent order is. live pat and marie...as you said the consent order -- simply put -- is to make sure all students in the district have the same opportunities as one another. vo the consent order was set in place in april of 20-15 as a pathway to continue desegregating huntsville city schools steeming from the desegregation law put in place in the 1960's. the last status conference was back in 20-17 and huntsville city schools has been under the consent order since the 20-15 20-16 school year. this means the schools are under the supervision of the courts and will remain under supervision until they show the court they are offering equal opportunities for all students. a lawyer told us it usually takes 10 years for a school to reach unitary status but huntsville city schools is working to achieve it in five -- this school year will make it year four of supervision. one condition of the consent order was to re-draw school zone lines so the schools are no longer segregated. today the conference will cover information in an annual report huntsville city schools filed in november of 20-18. live today's meeting is open to the public and the public will be able to give comments if they have anything to share. waay 31 will be at the meeting to bring you the status once it's decided. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.