Speech to Text for Shooting on Talwell Dr.

waay 31's casey albritton. she's live at the scene with the latest... i'm standing where the shooting happened...whic h is right in front of the entrance to gate 10. police lined talwell drive for at least three hours... but within the last 30 minutes they all left the scene. i'm told one person was shot in the leg and is now at huntsville hospital. police say the shooting happened early wednesday morning.... at the intersection of patton road and talwell drive. right now we know one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay. police say they have not caught the shooter. the shooting happened near monarch apartment homes... but we cannot confirm whether it was inside that complex or in nearby. huntsville police say they are investigating and working to get more information... we will let you know when we have any updates. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31 news.