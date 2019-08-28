Speech to Text for Preps For Dorian

this morning -- puerto rico is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch as tropical storm dorian inches towards the island. first responders in south florida are on standby to assist as needed. one group from miami-dade fire and rescue deployed ahead of the storm to bring supplies and equipment. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with the latest track for the storm.