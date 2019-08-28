Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police: Man shot after confronting suspects Full Story

Hep A Vaccine For Food Workers

Hepatitis A is spreading across North Alabama so much the Alabama Department of Public Health is now "strongly encouraging" food service owners and managers to have their employees vaccinated.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 8:15 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Jalen Hereford

Speech to Text for Hep A Vaccine For Food Workers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hepatitis a is spreading across north alabama -- so much the alabama department of public health is now "strongly encouraging" food service owners and managers to have their employees vaccinated. the department of public health says they're seeing a relatively small number of cases connected to restaurants and food handlers. but because it's spreading from rural counties into more populous ones like madison and jefferson counties, they want to get out in front of this. one restaurant owner said he's glad the state is trying to handle this outbreak. i'm prepared to start learning and i think that's what everybody in the community aught to do. we should learn what we can do best to help protect everybody. for more information on the virus... including details on where you can get vaccinated... visit waay
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events