Speech to Text for Hep A Vaccine For Food Workers

hepatitis a is spreading across north alabama -- so much the alabama department of public health is now "strongly encouraging" food service owners and managers to have their employees vaccinated. the department of public health says they're seeing a relatively small number of cases connected to restaurants and food handlers. but because it's spreading from rural counties into more populous ones like madison and jefferson counties, they want to get out in front of this. one restaurant owner said he's glad the state is trying to handle this outbreak. i'm prepared to start learning and i think that's what everybody in the community aught to do. we should learn what we can do best to help protect everybody. for more information on the virus... including details on where you can get vaccinated... visit waay