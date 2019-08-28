Speech to Text for Double Murder Suspect on the Run

a georgia murder suspect on the run... spotted in alabama! take a good look at your screen... authorities say someone spotted ... steven mauldin last night in moody, alabama. that's east of birmingham. mauldin has been on the run since yesterday morning and is believed to have passed through dekalb county. authorities say -- he was spotted dropping off his ex-girlfriend at a motel in moody.. police say she claims he kidnapped her! mauldin is accused of killing two people in cattooga county georgia. a third person was taken to the hospital. authorities believe he traveled through dekalb county becuase chatooga county is the neighboring county in georgia.. here is another look at mauldin this morning. authorities tell us he was seen driving a silver honda civic with georgia plates.. the tag number... r-m-r- 8-2-4-4. mauldin is considered armed and dangerous -- so if you see