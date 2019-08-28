Speech to Text for Wednesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning, we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. huntsville police are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of talwell drive and patton road... near gate 10 they are still working to find the shooter... police say one person was shot in the leg and is now at huntsville hospital. we will let you know as soon as we have more information. this morning huntsville city schools will be in court to provide an update on the status of their desegregation consent order. vo according to the huntsville city schools website the order of consent is to provide quote: "equitable educational opportunities to all of its students, regardless of race, and to reach unitary status". the consent order was set in place in april of 20-15. at the meeting the lawyer for the school system will update the judge on where the schools stand in achieving unitary status in categories such as transportation, course offerings, and extra curricular activities. the meeting is open to the public. marie... a georgia murder suspect on the run was spotted in alabama! authorities say someone spotted ... steven mauldin last night in moody, alabama. that's east of birmingham. mauldin has been on the run since yesterday morning and is believed to have passed through dekalb county. if you see him call police. hepatitis a is spreading across north alabama -- and now the alabama department of public health "strongly encouraging" food service owners and managers to have their employees vaccinated. the department says they're seeing a small number of cases connected to restaurants and food handlers. four crimson tide players are suspended. two key running backs, a wide receiver and a linebacker are suspended for a portion of the game this saturday. the players will sit out for 30 minutes of the season opener against duke in atlanta for missing a team function.