Speech to Text for Business owner taking advantage of grant

a business owner in south huntsville plans to take advantage of new grant money to fix signage for their business... the old gibson's bar-b-que on whitesburg drive is being renovated into a 50's era diner by a new owner.. as you can see... the signs out front needs some work... the new owner tells us grant money through the redstone federal credit union will help her business look better. "we were going to have to do it anyway, but it's going to make it a whole lot easier on us financially, because i'm going to use it for signage. we've got a big sign out the back, so people coming down the parkway can see us and then on whitesburg." the south huntsville business association helped create the grant program. any business in south huntsville is eligible for the money... as long as they use it to update their signage. the application deadline is october