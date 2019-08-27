Speech to Text for Hepatitis A vaccines encouraged for food workers

investigators. the number of hepatitis a cases is spreading across the state. the alabama department of public health is now "strongly encouraging" food service owners and managers to have their employees vaccinated. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us from downtown huntsville with what both the state and restaurant owners are saying. will? i spoke with the immunization division director tonight. she told me that this outbreak is spreading and they're seeing more cases across alabama. that's why they're reaching out now to educate those who work in the food industry. the department of public health says they're seeing a relatively small number of cases connected to restaurants and food handlers. but because it's spreading from rural counties into more populous ones like madison county and jefferson county, they want to get out in front of this. i spoke with the owner of the lumberyard here in huntsville who says he's glad the state is trying to get a handle on this. i'm prepared to start learning and i think that's what everybody in the community aught to do. we should learn what we can do best to help protect everybody. the department of public heath tells me that vaccine is very safe and effective. there are four main risk factor associated with the virus, we have information on those as well as where you can get vaccinated in your community. that will be on our website, waaytv.com. reporting live in downtown huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.