Speech to Text for Murder suspect on the run

new information tonight -- the suspect in a double homicide investigation was last seen in moody alabama around 8 p.m. moody is just outside of the birmingham area. the homicide investigation started in chattooga county georgia. law enforcement in both alabama and georgia have been looking for 38- year old steven mauldin since 9:30 this morning. thank you for joining us tonight -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher is live in dekalb county where authorities believe mauldin entered alabama... "to me they should be open between each other much better, especially along lines because we're so close to the georgia line here." the dekalb county sheriff's office told me sometimes information like this doesn't cross state lines very fast... but as soon as they found out, they immediately had their deputies on the look-out... reporting live in dekalb county... kody fisher... waay 31 news... he was seen driving a silver honda civic with georgia plates... r-m-r-8-2-4-4 he is considered armed and dangerous. if