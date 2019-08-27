Speech to Text for AL Will Join 48 States With Equal Pay

new this evening-- alabama's new equal pay law goes into effect on sunday. waay 31's ashley carter explains what protections you'll have, and why the law was needed. lowe mill production studio is home to many small local businesses...and on september 1st employees here and at every business across the state won't only be protected by federal wage equality laws...but a state one as well. caitlin lyon, business owner: "a little disappointing that we still need a law to tell us to pay people equally, but it seems like a good thing." caitlin lyon and her sister own pizzelle's confections...whi ch has all female employees she told me she's seen people in the service industry get paid unequally based on their gender or race. caitlin lyon, business owner: "people sometimes don't realize their biases so maybe this law will make them be a little more thoughtful about what they're doing when hiring and setting salaries for people." right now, alabama employees are only protected under the federal wage equality act, which only applies to gender. that means you can only sue an employer at the federal level, if you feel you've been paid less because of your gender. the alabama law goes a step further and includes race. come september first, employees can sue in state court. if an employer is found to have violated the law.... they will be liable for the wages the employee lost with interest. as a woman who has worked in the service industry for years...lyon says she's glad the state has created its own wage equality laws. caitlin lyon, business owner: "as a woman whose had a whole adult working life i'm glad that it's there" the law does include one exception for pay differences...and that is seniority. in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news. alabama is the 49h state to enact an equal pay law. similar measures in recent years had failed. mississippi is the only state that doesn't