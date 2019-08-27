Speech to Text for Woman Crashes Into Police Car, Charged With DUI

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and has a 50- thousand dollar bond. you are taking a look at the intersection of university drive and jordan lane, where a suspected drunk driver smashed her car into a huntsville police cruiser. police arrested this woman, kristyn brisson, who they say was highly intoxicated and is charged with driving under the influence. the crash happened just before 2 am tuesday morning. waay31's steven dilsizian went out to the intersection where drivers are on edge. ake standup: huntsville police say these two metal crosswalk signals were knocked down after kristyn brisson ran her car through this median. police say she took the turn too wide and ultimately hit a officer's car. take sot: sydney meade - lives in madison "why would you even risk somebody else's life like that? that makes me mad" sydney meade lives in madison and tells me she drives through the intersection of jordan lane and university drive almost every day. meade was shocked to hear a suspected drunk driver hit a police car, stopped at a red light, early tuesday morning. take sot: sydney meade - lives in madison "you wouldn't expect an officer to get hit like that" after the wreck, huntsville police arrested brisson who they say was quote "highly intoxicated" police gave brisson a breathalyzer test but i am told the results will not be released yet because of the pending court case. police say there were no injuries in the crash and brisson is in the madison county jail without bail. meade says she always worries about her safety on the road because she doesn't trust other drivers. take sot: sydney meade - lives in madison "yes! cause people don't give others a chance to turn or go into a different lane, it's like a race" meade knows what happened tuesday morning could happen to anyone, but she tries to always be cautious. take sot: sydney meade - lives in madison "that can happen to me but i try to observe my surroundings and see if i can get out of it" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. brisson also faces traffic violations for making an improper turn and crossing a median.