Saving The Chocolate Tree

around the world, we ate nearly 7.7-million tons of chocolate last year! but it's in danger of melting away forever! the delicate tree that produces it - is dying off. thankfully scientists right here in huntsville - at the hudson alpha institute for bio-technology - recently made a major breakthrough - to help save your favorite sweet treat. here at pizzelle's confections, their business is making people smile and business is good. "absolutely! hahahahaha. i mean who doesn't like chocolate? hahahahaha" they go through a lot of chocolate at their lowe mill location slicing off their little piece of the more than 20-billion dollars worth of chocolate sold in the u-s each year. but chocolate is in a bitter battle for its very existance. "we haven't had really any issues with sourcing our chocolate. but i know that's a big concern for chocolateers." indeed it is. the chocolate that we enjoy begins with seeds from the cacao tree. it's native to tropical forests around the world especially central and south america and africa. and that has always been its achilles heal. because it grows only in warm, humid places, it's especially susceptable to fungus and disease frosty pod rot, swollen shoot virus, and witches broom... "witches broom, yeah, that will then spread rapidly throughout the population of those trees." enter jeremy schmutz and his team here at hudson alpha. through a grant from candy- maker mars wrigley - they're saving the cacao tree by mapping its molecular makeup. they've created an improved reference genome for cacao. "and what that is, is determining the dna sequence the underlying genetic code of a plant." not all superheroes wear capes! some stare at terrabytes worth of data, making sense of these millions of clusters of letters. they represent the very building blocks of the cacao plant - what makes it grow better, bigger, fight off diseases or not. using these "roadmaps" breeders can identif parts of the genome they'd like to see carried over into future generations of plants. "here's a bunch of trees that are susceptable to this pathogen. or here's a bunch of trees that have a really great agromonic trait or need less fertilizer or produce more cacao. it's easy now to use our existing resources to mine and understand what the molecular basis is for those traits and then be able to put those back into the breeding pipeline again." "i know what your thinking holy cacao! they've made a confection connection that's going to keep us swimming in choclate forever! they've prevented world-wide chaos on the candy aisle. well, it's a start. it steamlines the process of "selective breeding" - something farmers have been doing for centuries - targeting genetic traits that will ultimately produce healthier cacao trees and tastier chocolate." "selecting for the good stuff, you can also select against the bad stuff. thereby making a more robust plant out the other side." and that's something scientists say we have lost in domesticated crop plants. over time farmers selected for a specific trait perhaps at the expense of natural disease resistance. the hope is to bring back plants that need fewer pesticides, fertilizer, even waer. but for all our best efforts, mother nature has a nasty habit of mutating diseases that will show up in another form and strike again. "you don't just win and you're done. this is really a continuous process where you're trying to respond to what's going on in the environment where you're growing these trees." using this new reference genome researchers will be able to guide crossbreeding efforts more quickly. "so we people can continue to raise cacao trees, and we can continue to enjoy the fruits of the cacao tree." and that sounds pretty sweet to michelle and choco-holics everywhere. "i mean, i think that that's absolutely amazing. help the farmers. help the whole chocolate community, basically." saving the cacao tree isn't just saving chocolate. most of it is grown in a handful of west african coutries, where it is the economic mainstay. so saving the cacao tree is helping save those nation's economies