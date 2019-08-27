Speech to Text for Ambulance Response Time Spark Outrage

tonight -- the waay31 i-team is getting results after a family says it took an ambulance more than an hour to respond to an emergency call. good evening -- i'm dan shaffer i'm najahe sherman after doing some digging, we found it's not the first time the company has been late to a call. waay31 i-team reporter breken terry joins us live with the changes that will come for the shoals ambulance.. the city of florence and lauderdale county have a contract with shoals ambulance people who live here tell us the company isn't doing a good enough job. waay31 spoke with one family who said their response time was ridiculous. lady- we didn't know at the time how bad her injuries were. this woman wants to be anonymous because she doesn't want to embarrass her family member by sharing their story. she told me her 65 year old mother in law fell at her home in greenhill a few weeks ago and they called 911. lady- she kept saying it would take a while. a while turned into an hour and a half. when i took their concerns to shoals ambulance, they called it "a perfect storm." they told me this family did in fact wait an hour and a half for service because they were swamped with priority 1 emergency calls and this particular call was priority two. lady- i get they were busy and covered up and stuff but as my mother in law laid there for an hour and a half on hot pavement and very uncomfortable, hurt and in a lot of pain we could do nothing but put ice on her and pray they would hurry up. the woman and her family couldn't move her mother in law and she ended up having a broken ankle. eventually the ambulance showed up. lady- she has blood pressure issues. by the time they got her to the emergency room her blood pressure was sky high. she was trembling still in a lot of pain and i just think it's ridiculous someone would have to wait that long. i wanted to know why a volunteer fire department wasn't dispatched to the scene. i was told it was in the system as a second priority call. and volunteer fire departments only go to life threatening calls or fires. gray- it ain't just a greenhill issue it's a county issue and when i say county i mean the city of florence. greenhill volunteer fire chief barry gray told me anytime his department goes on a call they have to wait for a shoals ambulance to show up. it's become such an issue they began documenting the incidents you see here. gray- we have issues from not having an ambulance them having to dispatch an ambulance from another county to ambulances showing up and equipment failing. i took these questions to shoals ambulance and asked if they were in compliance with their contract with the county and city. the company said on average five times a month they are having to request other ambulance services to come in and help. the county ema director told waay31 that is not a contract violation and said shoals ambulance is in compliance. gray- if an ambulance is 10 or 15 minutes away that's too long much less an hour and a half. as i was interviewing chief gray the department was called to a car wreck where this truck left the road and hit a tree. i went with volunteer firefighters to the scene on county road 47. we got there before the second ambulance did and watched as three people were loaded up into two shoals ambulances. gray- if every call if every response time was like that were good that's the way it should be. chief gray said the problem is not every call goes like that. gray- no chief in this county wants shoals gone we just want you to do what you say you're going to do and be honest about it. if you can't do own up to it and get someone in this county that can do it.