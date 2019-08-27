Speech to Text for Bridge Reopens After Damage

column. a pedestrian bridge is back open at huntsville hospital ... after being damaged by a garbage truck. the truck slammed into the bridge on gallatin street yesterday afternoon, injuring a person who was on it. waay31's steven dilsizian joins us live with information he's learned about what happens next. steven? guys the gallatin street bridge remains damaged but huntsville hospital officials tell me it has officially re-opened. they say a structural engineer took a look at it and determined there is no threat of the bridge collapsing. in fact, that engineer said all the damage is cosmetic. the hospital says employees and visitors are free to use the walkway once again and traffic can drive underneath the bridge without a concern. i asked if there was an estimate on how much it will cost to repair the bridge. im told that's still unclear along with when any repairs will start. i also asked once repairs begin if drivers can expect a road closure. im told its too early to know. that hospital employee who was injured is going to be ok. hospital officials tell me the person received treatment and should be released by now. live in huntsville -sd -