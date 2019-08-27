Speech to Text for County Democrats Respond to Sheriff's Indictment

charges. sheriff mike blakely - one of the few democrat elected leaders in limestone county - faces thirteen theft and ethics charges. we wanted to hear what his party says about the allegations. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live with their response. scottie? the chairman of the limestone county democratic party tells me it's obvious sheriff mike blakely has touched a lot of people's livesjust one of the reasons he says blakely has remained sheriff for so long in a red county. ken hines, chairman of limestone county democratic party "i have never had any doubt that mike blakely has had the interest of the job he was elected to do at heart." ken hines is the chairman of the limestone county democratic party. when he heard democratic sheriff, mike blakely, was indicted on thirteen theft and ethics charges, he was shocked. ken hines, chairman of limestone county democratic party "he has been a very caring person, as far as i can tell." blakely is the longest-serving sheriff in alabama history, after he was re-elected to his tenth term last year. the recent indictment by the attorney general's office accuses him of stealing about 84-thousand dollars from campaign funds, law enforcement funds, and inmates' personal funds. ken hines, chairman of limestone county democratic party "sheriff blakely is a public servant, and we expect public servants to display a very high degree of dedication and ethical behavior." if blakely is guilty of the charges made against him... ken hines, chairman of limestone county democratic party "we would hope that he would admit to his guilt and resign from his position. your good deeds do not excuse you from the ethical behavior that is expected of you." if he's not guilty... ken hines, chairman of limestone county democratic party "what we hope is that the court will issue a speedy verdict, that they will remove this burden from him, so that he can continue to serve the people of limestone county without that shadow hanging over him." either way, hines has a message for the community. ken hines, chairman of limestone county democratic party "if he has solved their problems, or comforted them in a time of crisis, we have no reason to forget that." hines tells me, because of sheriff blakely's relationship to the community, and the amount of years he's served in his position, he really hopes the charges made against blakely prove to be groundless. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news we