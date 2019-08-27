Speech to Text for Limestone County 911 call center gets new location technology

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details. new technology at a 9-1-1 call center in limestone county is helping pinpoint your location faster than before. waay 31's shosh bedrosian shows us what this program can do and how it works. jeff sharp, dispatcher for 18 years, "with the rapid sos it will allow us to better pinpoint the actual location so we can send the law enforcement units, you know to check the address and try to make contact with someone else" rapid sos is one of the latest pieces of technology the athens limestone county 911 center is using to find you during an emergency. it can pin point your exact location using an ip network, allowing dispatchers to see exactly where you are when you make a call. shosh stand up the athens 911 call center allowed me to do a test trial to see if rapid sos will pull up any information on me shosh stand up now not only did rapid sos pick up on my exact location in the parking lot, according to this map, it showed a 5.5 meter radius of where i was standing" brandon wallace, director "it gives us the latest and greatest location technology from all new wireless devices" with the help of technology we use everyday, the program is able to pull information from your smartphone or medical bracelet. it then provides the dispatcher with more information about you like your vehicle, your phone number, and your exact location. rapid sos can also pin point your location if you text 911 and can even trace your route if you are driving. brandon wallace, director "so we can really pass along a lot of things to 911 centers that we wouldn't get a lot today without asking a whole lot of questions" in limestone county, sb waay 31 news. the call center is still learning how to use the new technology. they are working to figure out how to access more information on a caller when they need help.