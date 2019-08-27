Speech to Text for Jackson County sanitation department threatens to stop recycling

new information. the jackson county sanitation department is warning people who recycle-- do it right, or not at all! the department says they will stop providing recycling sites if people continue to dump all types of trash into the recycling bins. waay31s sierra phillips went to one of those sites to check it out for herself. i'm here the recycling trailer at woodville high school--- sanitation workers tell me this is the worst sites when it comes to people dumping non-recyclables. for more than a month now, the jackson county sanitation department says people are dumping a lot of items that don't belong in recycling bins. that's why they issued a warning --- if this continues they could take the recycling trailers away. i took a look in the bins myself and didn't find anything that doesn't belong . but-- workers told me people are dumping everything from garbage bags to pool hoses into the bins. right now only #1,#2 plastics, tin cans, cardboard, and mixed paper are allowed. plastics are the big issue. #1 and #2 plastics are things like milk jugs or water bottles. that doesn't include styrofoam or grocery bags. i asked the sanitation department if any specific communities are close to losing their recycling sites and they told me -----not yet. in jackson county sierra phillips waay31 news. if you see someone dumping trash at any of the recycling locations -- you're asked to contact the jackson county sanitation department.