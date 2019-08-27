Speech to Text for 08/27/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as a cold front approaches the valley, we can see finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. loads of sunshine and more pleasant weather is on the way, but we have to get through tonight first. the front will bring one last round of scattered showers and storms to north alabama, tapering from west to east by midnight. expect locally heavy rain and some gusty wind with any stronger storms. starting wednesday, you'll notice more comfortable air in place. by thursday morning, temperatures dip into the lower 60s with even mid to upper 50s possible in outlying areas. during the afternoon, drier air makes for a pleasant high in the mid 80s under a clear blue sky. similar weather, although slightly hotter, returns through saturday. an isolated shower or storm is possible starting sunday, but labor day weekend should be dry for most locations.