Speech to Text for Gurley police looking for mail thieves

new details. take a look at this car. gurley police are looking for this silver nissan altima with damage to the passenger side doors. they believe it's involved in mail thefts on keel mountain. waay-31s alexis scott spoke to some homeowners about what they're doing to stay on alert. with someone stealing from mailboxes, it has a lot of homeowners concerned. they told me they'll now lean on their neighbors for help. sue cooper, lives in gurley "it's scary when it gets to the mailboxes, you know, because you don't know what mail you're supposed to get a lot of times," sue cooper has lived on keel mountain for nearly 60 years. sue cooper, lives in gurley "it's become a little bit more crowded. i used to know everybody up here... i don't anymore," according to gurley police, someone is looking into mailboxes and stealing mail from some of them. some neighbors i spoke to told us they haven't received any mail in a few days and they're getting concerned... cooper said she found out about the thefts on social media. sue cooper, lives in gurley "that way you can keep people informed that you don't live close by," after speaking to a theft victim, gurley police are looking for this silver nissan altima with damage to passenger side doors. cooper says she's thankful for social media in times like this, but hopes more people pay attention to what's going on in their neighborhood. sue cooper, lives in gurley "know your neighbor, know what vehicles they drive, and you see anything suspicious, just report it," right now, gurley police are asking if you see the car or notice anything out of ordinary, call their office. reporting in gurley, alexis scott waay-31 news it is a federal offense to steal mail. if convicted, you could face up to 5 years in federal prison.