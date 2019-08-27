Speech to Text for Squirrel-owning Limestone County drug suspect back in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information. a man who made national headlines is in court in limestone county. mickey paulk went viral after he posted a facebook live video of himself denying claims of drugging his pet squirrel with meth! today hw was in court for drug charges. waay 31's scottie kay was at that hearing. she joins us live to give us an update on what happened inside the courtroom.