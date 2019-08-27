Speech to Text for Lauderdale County and Florence citizens hit the polls in property tax vote

new information. voters in lauderdale county are hitting the polls today to decide whether to keep a property tax that goes to the school systems. waay31's breken terry shows us the cost of this vote and what it will go to. look live: just through these doors, people are voting on the current 11 mill property tax. the probate judge told me this special vote is costing tax payers more than 60,000. dilbeck- sometimes to get things done you have to pay for it. jerimy dilbeck voted yes to keep the 11 mill tax for lauderdale county schools and florence city schools. dilbeck said he has two kids in the school system and that's one of the reasons he voted yes. dilbeck- for my children and for my wife who is a teacher. the lauderdale county probate judge's office is expecting a low voter turn out, around 7%. dilbeck said it wasn't busy at his polling location in killen. dilbeck- i haven't heard anything from anybody about even coming up here. florence city schools said they receives around 4 million dollars a year from the tax and lauderdale county schools receives around 6 million. both school systems said it's important to keep the tax so that they can continue to give students a good education. look live tag: the polls will close at seven tonight but as long as your in line by seven, you can still vote. in lauderdale county bt waay31.