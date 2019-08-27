Speech to Text for LawCall: Alternative Dispute Resolution

and we'll have some of your email questions tonight. getting us started is tommy siniard from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here. >> tommy siniard: good to be here. it's nasty outside. >> sharon doviet: it's foggy coming up, very dangerous. be careful if you're out driving. a lot of people are afraid to go to court and court is not fun. is there an option? can you do something different and avoid court altogether? >> tommy siniard: there's several option. you referred to it as alternative dispute resolutions or adr. there is mediation. there's arbitration. there's old-fashioned negotiation. arbitration is when there is a clause in ha contract that says, oh, you don't -- you're not going to court, you get an arbitrator, sort of a fake judge for -- a better word. >> sharon doviet: and that's the outcome, that's really it? >> tommy siniard: like if you sign a contract to go into a nursing home or when you buy a new car, you sign an arbitration agreement, and they're everywhere these days. so arbitration is sort of a shortcut that is not court. it's typically in a law office with an arbitrator that both sides have sort of agreed on. a mediation is very fruitful and useful tool. not just just in personal injury cases but in what you do, domestic relations. a mediator is a person that both sides agree on who does not have the authority to decide the outcome but serves as somebody -- a peacemaker. trying to go between the parties and make peace. so we do a lot of mediation where you make a statement at the beginning to the opposing side in front of the mediator and then they make a statement and then you divide up into two different rooms and the mediator goes back and forth between the parties to see if an agreement can be reached. old-fashioned negotiation, where you call and say, look, we've got most of the information, do you want to talk about this case? that's the way it used to be, you know. and that still works sometimes. and it's useful. so it's not all going to court. you know, a small fraction of all the cases whether they be criminal, domestic relations or civil cases, less than 10% actually have to go before a judge or jury and be decided, because the pressure of going there puts pressure