Speech to Text for Prep for Tropical Storm Dorain

the governor of puerto rico declared a state of emergency ahead of tropical storm dorian that could soon strengthen into a hurricane. dorian is on track to slam the caribbean, including puerto rico. puerto ricans are still getting over the devastation from hurricane maria.... now they are busy making preparations before dorian makes landfall on wednesday. "the whole island has been traumatized. so you have to take that into consideration." "we're worried even with rain and the rain does in a normal day. so when it when a storm comes we are much worry about what is going to become after." in florida... fema activated two miami-based federal task forces -- one headed to puerto rico and another to saint croix. dorian is the fourth named storm of hurricane season. waay 31 meteorologist rob elvington is in the storm tracker weather center with the latest track for dorian...