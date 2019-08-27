Speech to Text for Research Park Construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today, there are some lane closures that could impact your evening drive... here's brand new video of the construction and road closure on research bark boulevard. crews will widen a two mile stretch of the road between madison pike and highway 72. the lanes will be closed later tonight at 8 and the lanes should be