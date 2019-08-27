Speech to Text for Jordan Lane Bus Crash

this morning huntsville police are investigating a major crash that sent seven people to the hospital. it all happened at the intersection of jordan lane and oakwood avenue. the crash involved three different vehicles. it kept jordan lane closed for nearly 5 hours as crews worked to clean things up... but there's still some damage leftover... waay 31's casey albritton is live on jordan lane to show us how the intersection looks. casey? marie...pat... the turn lane at the intersection is a mess....you can see grass is uprooted... and there is damage on the curb... the city says they could fix it and be paid back later by an insurance company... but they haven't decided if the damage is significant enough. you're taking a look at video from the crash yesterday... that involved a huntsville city bus, a pickup truck, and a dump truck... it happened around 2:20 p-m... huntsville emergency medical services told waay 31 four people from the bus... two people from the pickup truck... and the driver of the dump truck all went to the hospital... but they are all expected to be okay. the impact of the bus and the dump truck was so strong, it took crews four tries to get them apart. crews also had to lay down material to soak up all of the diesel fuel on the road. now huntsville police are working to get more details on how the accident happened. i did reach out to the city to see when crews will be out here to repair this curb... and if any lanes will be closed while that's happening. i haven't heard back yet, but i'll let you know as soon as i do. live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news.