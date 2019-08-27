Speech to Text for Grandmother charged with child's overdose

a jefferson county grandmother is behind bars after detectives say her grandchild died after he ingested methadone. michelle light is now charged with chemical endangerment of a child. methadone is a pain killer which is also used to treat people addicted to heroin and narcotic pain medicines. police say they searched for light for more than a