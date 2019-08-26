Speech to Text for No glass recycling frustrates community

while responding to a call in 1996. new tonight-- since the end of july, there has been confusion about where to recycle your glass in madison county. waay 31's shosh bedrosian has more on what people in the community are saying about no glass recycling... and where to go to recycle your glass. rigoberto ortiz, owner of the rage room, "people have been complaining. a lot of folks haven't been doing much besides throwing their glass away in their trash but they feel like why not do something" rigoberto ortiz is the owner of the rage room in south huntsville and has been providing bins to the community to dump their glass. he told me people are confused as to where to recycle their glass since the republic services recyclery closed in july. rigoberto ortiz, owner of the rage room, "it's very disappointing. i feel you know cause there is a new service". the city of huntsville's solid waste disposal authority is now working with the recycling alliance of north alabama, to offer residential recycling. r.a.n.a says about 65,000 residents have signed up for its service, but it says it has never provided glass recycling since it opened in 1996. john barnett, owner of south central recycling in huntsville, tells me his company has been getting 20 to 30 calls a day from people asking where to recycle their glass. his company only takes card board and fiber materials. john barnett, owner of south central recycling incorporated, "i'm kind of disappointed that there's no where to recycle glass that i know of. unfortunately i can't do that because everyone needs that. so i hope that an avenue will be found or a company will be able to recycle glass" barnett says he started to receive calls in july when republic services closed... that was the only drop-off facility in huntsville that accepted glass. shosh the closest place for glass recycling in huntsville, is the recycling center in athens. but some target stores have bins set up where you can drop off your glass. in the meantime, the owner of rage room is willing to take your glass and break it down for entertainment and therapeutic purposes. "bring it here. dump it in this bin and go and break it into shards" in madison county, sb waay 31 news. the solid waste authority tells us they're looking for alternatives for you to dispose of your glass -- and for company that